Boosters at Western U; Unvaxxed tennis star skips US Open

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Just when you thought things were returning to normal vis-à-vis the COVID file, the University of Western Ontario suddenly demanded that all students returning to class later this month must be double-vaccinated plus a booster shot. Students and their allies staged a protest on campus last Saturday, and Lincoln Jay covered the demonstration. He’ll join me to offer his two cents’ worth.

And the U.S. Open is ongoing in New York City. But a notable player is missing due to not being vaccinated. That would be Novak Djokovic because he refuses to get jabbed with an experimental vaccine. And this, apparently, makes Djokovic world tennis champion non grata.

Our New York-based reporter Jeremy Loffredo will try to make sense of it all.

And letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your letters about a Scotiabank client in Grand Prairie, Alberta, who was fired by the bank for the egregious act of… committing a thought crime? Oh, it’s true, it’s true…

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up…