Western University implements a COVID booster mandate just weeks before classes start

Just weeks before classes are set to start, Western University in London, Ontario has announced that they will be requiring a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for the upcoming school year. This makes Western University one of the few universities in the country to enforce this mandate.

Two doses is no longer enough…



This student at Western University who is double vaccinated will be forced to take the year off because the school is now requiring a COVID-19 booster dose.



More to come at https://t.co/ZKTcYZhuJd pic.twitter.com/1ps1HJP3Wp — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) August 27, 2022

This past Saturday, students, faculty members, and their supporters who do not agree with these measures gathered at the institution to protest this decision.

This has put many students in a very tricky predicament with being coerced into making a medical decision based on being able to attend a school, rather than what is best for his or her health.

Protest at Western University in London, Ontario. People are speaking out against the school requiring COVID-19 booster doses. This announcement was made just weeks before classes start. https://t.co/ZKTcYZi2yL pic.twitter.com/0fzUKQ2v6j — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) August 27, 2022

Rebel News spoke with many different students and their supporters and what we found out is that they are simply disappointment, confused and unsure on what to do.

.@drjulieponesse speaks out at Western University against the school’s decision to require COVID-19 booster doses. https://t.co/ZKTcYZz5AL pic.twitter.com/Ym6S4QR19j — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) August 27, 2022

Here at Rebel News, we are going to do everything we can to fight back against these unjust measures. We have created a special website called NoForcedBoosters.com and through that website you can sign our petition and make a tax-deductible donation to The Democracy Fund, where you can help crowdfund lawyers to fight back against these discriminatory booster requirements at Canadian universities.

Watch the video for the full report.