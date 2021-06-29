DYSTOPIAN: First Canadian music festival held in Quebec since pandemic declared

The first Canadian music festival since the pandemic, FestiVoix, is currently taking place in Trois-Rivières, Quebec.

Several Canadian artists are performing at the festival, which began on June 25 and will end July 4.

In front of the main stage, several enclosures have been built to ensure that the audience respects the sanitary rules of two metres distancing. On the other two stages, perimeter lines have been drawn and the tables have been carefully placed at the appropriate distances.

Festivals must be content with a maximum of 3,500 festival-goers per evening. Despite everything, FestiVoix has prioritized having a maximum of 1,750 people in order to be able to manage public health measures. This festival will create a standard subsequent large events are held to.

The other day, 20,000 people were crowded in front of the Bell Centre to watch the Habs game, and today, music shows have to be content with enclosures of two to four people maximum.

Where, then, is the logic in all this?