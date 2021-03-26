Youtube Demonetization! Is Misgendering A Crime?

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Well, it’s official. Rebel News has been completely demonetized by YouTube.

And now there’s a Silicon Valley sword of Damocles dangling over our heads, given that this woke tech giant might even deplatform us altogether. As for our crime? Well, we’re not marching in lockstep with the leftist media. In other words, we’re not pro-big government. We’re not pro-lockdown. We’re not pro-cancel culture. Rebel Commander Ezra Levant will drop by with all the unbelievable details.

And Drea Humphrey has an update on “C.D.”, the Vancouver father who’s now languishing in jail in B.C. for committing a… misgendering crime? In other words, this father refers to his biologically female child as a girl. Shockers! And he refers to her by her given birth name, too. Double shockers! But that makes him an enemy of the state, apparently. Oh, and the judge would rather that you not know the sordid details about this case because, you guessed it, there’s a publication ban.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about a man who re-entered Canada via land, not air, but was nevertheless sent to one of those horrific quarantine hotels. And I do not exaggerate when I reference horror: this particular inmate — I mean, guest — has a severe seafood allergy. So, what did the Red Cross serve him? Yep: seafood! A meal that could have sent him into anaphylactic shock. Can it get any worse than that?

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...