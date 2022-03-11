Freedom Convoy Counter-Protest; Miss Understood on RebelNews+

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen – and the rest of you – in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Remember how the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa was demonized by the government and the mainstream media? It was all a bunch of ludicrous propaganda, of course. But Alexa Lavoie recently went to Ottawa to cover a Freedom Convoy counter-protest staged by the usual suspects – you know, the spirit unicorn soy-boy soldiers and the Antifa types. And, wow, talk about a basketful of deplorables! Alexa will join me to sort out who’s who in the Ottawa zoo.

And hey folks, we recently added a new premium content show. It’s called Miss Understood – gee, what’s that? Well, just to ensure there are no misunderstandings, the show’s cohosts, Katherine Krozonouski and Natasha Biase shall drop by in-studio to explain all.

And finally: letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your responses regarding our visit to a Trudeau photo-op last Friday that took place at a Toronto Ukrainian Catholic church. Alas and alack, independent journalists were NOT allowed to go into the church; indeed, some of the parishioners who were deemed to be NOT liberal enough were also locked out. As for the PM’s speech, it was all about democratic “slippage” emboldening Vladimir Putin. No, seriously. At least on the plus side, I didn’t get manhandled by Justin’s RCMP goon squad…

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...