CBC's Language Police; Pregnant Men

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen – and the rest of you – in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Hey, hold your tongue! Because the CBC has a new list of words that are under the ban. Just one hitch though: turns out the CBC uses those words that it doesn’t want others to use! What the hell? Um, can I say, “hell”? Sheila Gunn Reid has all the nitty-gritty details.

Do you remember the 1994 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie Junior, about the world’s first pregnant man? Well, what was a supposed comedy in yester-decade is now becoming a reality today. Natasha Biase has all the gruesome details.

And letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your responses about my interview with a protesting nurse who was complaining about the stress of working at Ontario hospitals these days. Um, do you think a major factor might be all those nurses who were suspended without pay for not getting vaccinated?

Those are your Rebels now let’s round them up…