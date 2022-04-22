Free Speech in Canada from Justin Trudeau to CB Radio

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Justin Trudeau’s jihad on “non-approved” journalists continues. Which is to say, if you are not a government-approved journalist sucking from the taxpayer teat, then the Trudeau Liberals are hellbent on eliminating such “dissenting” voices. And yes, folks, we’re talking Canada, not North Korea or Cuba or that country Justin so admires — China. Adam Soos has the latest news on Trudeau’s quest to curtail freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

And as the saying goes, everything old is new again. I speak not of fashion, but rather, a method of communications — namely, the CB radio. Syd Fizzard explains why this old trucker staple might be a way of maintaining freedom of speech in these increasingly censorious times.

And finally: letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your responses about my story regarding an Ontario entrepreneur who has converted his truck to run on ammonia. Translation: as the cost of gas rises ever-upward to that ominous $2/litre benchmark, Roger Gordon only pays 25 cents a litre for his fuel. Nice!

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round them up…