Petitioning the United Nations; Radicalized trans parade in Montreal

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Our chief reporter, Sheila Gunn Reid and our uber legal eagle, Sarah Miller, recently went all the way to Geneva’s Palace of Nations to deliver our petition decrying the human rights abuses taking place in Justin Trudeau’s Canada these days. The question is: will the human rights head honchos take this petition seriously — or will they bury it? Sheila Gunn Reid has all the nitty-gritty details.

And last week in Montreal, the circus — er, I mean, the radicalized transgender parade came to town. And guess what? The various spirit unicorns have absolutely no problem with children changing their gender. Alexa Lavoie has all the shocking details…

And letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your letters about the shocking incident that occurred to Linda Todd of Port Coquitlam, British Columbia. You see, Linda went to a Walmart store in nearby Maple Ridge and was shocked to discover that the store was using a security camera to film up her skirt. AND, was displaying that image on a monitor for all to see. Even worse, Walmart doesn’t seem to care about this outrageous breach of her personal privacy.

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round them up…