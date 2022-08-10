Should kids be allowed to change genders? We asked Montreal transgender marchers
Transgender marchers in Montreal give their thoughts on whether kids should be allowed to change their gender at an early age.
Last weekend in Montreal was Pride weekend, with many events planned throughout the two days. The most prominent event, the LGBTQ+ Pride March was cancelled due to a lack of volunteers for security.
Although that march was cancelled, there was also a march supporting transgenders, which I attended. The march started at the Parc de L'espoir in the Beaudry metro area, and several hundred people were present.
I started my interviews quietly, asking people how they identified and if children should have the right to fully transition at a young age. Unfortunately, Rebel News' presence was not appreciated, and several security volunteers and participants in the march wanted us to leave.
Of course, we continued filming our report, and in the video above you will see what the day had to offer.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.