The Palace of Nations in Geneva is a home for hypocrites

The enormous building, originally built to house the League of Nations and now home to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, was meant to usher in a new era of global peace in the wake of World War I. Instead, the sterile and foreboding building was completed just in time to do nothing to stop the start of World War II.

While half a world away, American industrialists were building monuments to freedom and capitalism, like the Empire State Building with their own money; globalists proudly erected a castle in their new chosen capital from which they could rule over all the people of the world using taxpayer money.

The Palace of Nations, built to be a stone cathedral to peace, now houses the world's worst human rights abusers, like China, Iran and Saudi Arabia, and the United Nations as an organization has done little to stop the atrocities of war and genocide. Instead, the UN deploys humanitarian clean-up crews' post-genocide and frets over climate change as the greatest threat to mankind while political prisoners are beaten and tortured around the world.

Out front of the anti-terror fencing that surrounds the Palace is a sculpture, the Broken Chair, erected over 20 years ago to protest the use of landmines. It stands watch, a testament to the UN's failures, as UN member-states Russia and China continue to deploy landmines in conflicts.

Rebel News travelled to Geneva with top civil liberties lawyer, Sarah Miller, to drop off a carefully drafted human rights complaint, with hundreds of pages of supporting evidence, to make the United Nations take notice of the political dissidents in Canada.

To see the complaint, and to support the mission, visit www.HumanRightsComplaint.com.

The complaint was hand-delivered to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), and it was stamped as received by the organization.

Will Rebel News compel the UNHRC to act and investigate and embarrass and discredit Trudeau? Or will the UNHRC embarrass and discredit itself for failing to act on its own mandate to defend human rights around the world?

It's a long shot, but Rebel News had to do something to raise the profile of political dissidents in Canada. This important work is only possible through the contributions of our supporters. Thank you to everyone who helped us do this important work.