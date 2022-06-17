Liberal Pro-Life Charity Meddling; Radio-Canada Sues Over Parody

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Sheila Gunn Reid weighs in on the Trudeau Liberals’ abortion policy when it comes to charities. Which is to say, the charity must be pro-abortion, not pro-life assuming it wants to maintain charitable status. Disgraceful.

And get this: an independent production company makes a parody of a decades-old Radio-Canada kids’ show. But Radio-Canada, the French version of CBC, was not amused. And now Radio-Canada is… suing this company?! Alexa Lavoie has all the details.

And letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your responses about our story regarding Sneaky Patrick Brown caught in yet another scandal. He just can’t help himself…

Those are your Rebels now let’s round them up…