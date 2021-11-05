Comedian's Free Speech Victory, Trudeau in Scotland

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Victory on the free speech front. The Supreme Court of Canada recently released a decision in favour of comedian Mike Ward, deciding that there is no such human right as the right not to be offended. The bad news? This decision was a judicial photo-finish, with the court deciding 5 to 4 that no crime had occurred, meaning that the Supreme Court was just ONE vote away from setting a disturbing new precedent when it comes to free speech. Rebel News commander Ezra Levant will weigh in with his take.

Well, another climate catastrophe conference recently wrapped up in Glasgow, Scotland. And hoot, man! Check out who’s flying all over Europe telling others to reduce their carbon footprints while he ramps up his own emissions? — yes, that would be none other than Justin Trudeau. Our man in the U.K., Lewis Brackpool, was there to cover all the egregious virtue signalling and hypocrisy. And unlike President Biden, Lewis managed to stay awake.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say regarding my interview with veteran radio broadcaster Peter Shurman, the latest victim of cancel culture. And what was Peter’s sin? He offered up safety advice that somehow offended a social justice snowflake. Just wait ‘til you hear the baffling details…

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...