Rebels arrive in Maui to find major internet outage amid wildfire catastrophe

Rebel News journalists Alexa Lavoie and Lincoln Jay arrived in Maui, Hawaii late last night to report on the devastating tragedy after a wildfire ravaged the town of Lahaina a week ago.

On the ground reports detail an absolutely decimated town with very limited internet connectivity.

We are heading to Maui to cover the wildfire tragedy that has destroyed the city of Lahaina. Donate to help the locals if you can. They need it.



We are coming to give the people a voice. Mainstream media will not do the people justice.



More to come at https://t.co/v1EvqUvcTm pic.twitter.com/y4wqKkE6fg — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) August 16, 2023

The word from Lavoie and Jay is that getting footage uploaded has been challenging thus far.

WILDFIRE UPDATE:



The network is really slow in Lahaina and the surrounding neighborhoods.



We will try to get you informed as soon as possible.



Visit https://t.co/3vGi0Ol5l6 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 17, 2023

With the infrastructure largely destroyed in the area, the conditions on the ground in Lahaina make reporting extremely difficult.

Lavoie and Jay are staying in a modest Airbnb approximately an hour from the devastation. The current strategy will see them report on the ground from the town, then travel to nearby areas that are still intact to upload video reports — which will be cumbersome and time consuming.

Currently in Maui Island, heading to Lahaina where the wildfire have destroyed lives, homes and businesses.



For our coverage: https://t.co/3vGi0Ol5l6



For helping the community: https://t.co/ec63I35yH3 pic.twitter.com/mIYauI6ZDi — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 17, 2023

U.S. President Joe Biden was silent on the devastation immediately following the shocking news reports, but has since declared his intention to visit the area.

“My wife Jill and I are going to travel to Hawaii as soon as we can, that’s what I’ve been talking to governor about,” the president said. “I don’t want to get in the way — I’ve been to too many disaster areas, but I want to go and make sure we got everything they need. I want to be sure we don’t disrupt the ongoing recovery efforts.”

In light of the tragedy in Lahaina and skepticism around it’s handling, Rebel News wants to bring you the full story by being on the ground to speak with local residents.

Stay tuned at TheTruthAboutMaui.com, as our Rebels on the ground follow the facts wherever they may lead.