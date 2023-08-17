Rebels arrive in Maui to find major internet outage amid wildfire catastrophe

Infrastructure in the fire ravaged town of Lahaina will prove burdensome while trying to upload on-the-ground video reports from the area.

Rebels arrive in Maui to find major internet outage amid wildfire catastrophe
Remove Ads

Rebel News journalists Alexa Lavoie and Lincoln Jay arrived in Maui, Hawaii late last night to report on the devastating tragedy after a wildfire ravaged the town of Lahaina a week ago.

On the ground reports detail an absolutely decimated town with very limited internet connectivity.

The word from Lavoie and Jay is that getting footage uploaded has been challenging thus far.

With the infrastructure largely destroyed in the area, the conditions on the ground in Lahaina make reporting extremely difficult.

Lavoie and Jay are staying in a modest Airbnb approximately an hour from the devastation. The current strategy will see them report on the ground from the town, then travel to nearby areas that are still intact to upload video reports — which will be cumbersome and time consuming.

U.S. President Joe Biden was silent on the devastation immediately following the shocking news reports, but has since declared his intention to visit the area.

“My wife Jill and I are going to travel to Hawaii as soon as we can, that’s what I’ve been talking to governor about,” the president said. “I don’t want to get in the way — I’ve been to too many disaster areas, but I want to go and make sure we got everything they need. I want to be sure we don’t disrupt the ongoing recovery efforts.”

In light of the tragedy in Lahaina and skepticism around it’s handling, Rebel News wants to bring you the full story by being on the ground to speak with local residents.

Stay tuned at TheTruthAboutMaui.com, as our Rebels on the ground follow the facts wherever they may lead.

United States Hawaii news The Truth About Maui
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.