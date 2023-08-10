Historic Lahaina in Maui ravaged by intense wildfires
Following aerial surveys by the U.S. Civil Air Patrol and Maui Fire Department, Maui County officials noted: “Widespread damage to the West Maui town, the harbor and surrounding areas are being documented,” stating that “more than 271 structures have been impacted.”
Lahaina, the historic town in Maui, was ravaged this week by widespread wildfires. Beginning on Tuesday, the fires impacted the western part of the island, encompassing vast land areas and sadly leading to the loss of 36 lives.
Footage from earlier today showing the utter Devastation in the City of Lāhainā on the Hawaiian Island of Maui due to Wildfires spread quickly by Heavy Winds from Hurricane Dora to the South; the Governor of Hawaii, Josh Green has stated that at least 6 People were Killed just in… pic.twitter.com/7JioGRtoRs— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 10, 2023
In response to the critical situation, the U.S. Coast Guard carried out rescue operations using a 45-foot boat, aiding at least 14 individuals who sought refuge in the Pacific Ocean due to the advancing fires and dense smoke, the Daily Wire reported.
Lahaina, Maui, has been absolutely devastated by this fire that ripped across the city, driven by Hurricane Dora's winds.— KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 9, 2023
Heartbreaking for Hawaii.
😢🌴 pic.twitter.com/Yq2qVvjo9n
Moreover, the U.S. Military provided assistance, deploying helicopters and other essential equipment to bolster rescue and firefighting actions. Concurrently, many tourists are making arrangements to depart from the island, aligning with ongoing evacuation initiatives.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
