Historic Lahaina in Maui ravaged by intense wildfires

Following aerial surveys by the U.S. Civil Air Patrol and Maui Fire Department, Maui County officials noted: “Widespread damage to the West Maui town, the harbor and surrounding areas are being documented,” stating that “more than 271 structures have been impacted.”

Historic Lahaina in Maui ravaged by intense wildfires
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
Remove Ads

Lahaina, the historic town in Maui, was ravaged this week by widespread wildfires. Beginning on Tuesday, the fires impacted the western part of the island, encompassing vast land areas and sadly leading to the loss of 36 lives.

Following aerial surveys by the U.S. Civil Air Patrol and Maui Fire Department, Maui County officials noted: “Widespread damage to the West Maui town, the harbor and surrounding areas are being documented,” stating that “more than 271 structures have been impacted.”

In response to the critical situation, the U.S. Coast Guard carried out rescue operations using a 45-foot boat, aiding at least 14 individuals who sought refuge in the Pacific Ocean due to the advancing fires and dense smoke, the Daily Wire reported.

Moreover, the U.S. Military provided assistance, deploying helicopters and other essential equipment to bolster rescue and firefighting actions. Concurrently, many tourists are making arrangements to depart from the island, aligning with ongoing evacuation initiatives.

United States Hawaii news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
PETITION: No Green Reset
  • By Alexandra Lavoie

PETITION: No Green Reset

25,215 signatures
Goal: 30,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.