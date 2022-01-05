Rebels react: CBC journalist resigns due to the network's 'radical political agenda'
Sheila Gunn Reid and Kelly Lamb discuss a trending article from a now-former CBC producer, Tara Henley, titled 'Speaking Freely: Why I resigned from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation'.
On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Kelly Lamb discuss a trending article from a now-former CBC producer, Tara Henley, titled "Speaking Freely: Why I resigned from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation".
The article details just how far Canada's state broadcaster has fallen — alongside the rest of Canada's legacy bailout media, for that matter.
You can join Rebel News LIVE every weekday at 12 p.m. E.T. / 10:00 a.m. M.T., alongside occasional special live broadcasts.
Click here to sign up for notifications so you never miss a Rebel livestream.
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.