DAILY | Canadian business owners more afraid of gov't than Omicron
Kelly Lamb and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Canadian parents are not happy about back-to-school delays because of COVID
- Migrants illegally entering Canada through Roxham Rd. are bringing COVID with them too
- Business owners in Ontario say they are more afraid of the government than the virus
- Xi'An, China is home to perhaps the most brutal lockdown in the world
- The German city of Hamburg updated their vaccine passport to include only those with boosters
- A producer quit CBC and slammed the state broadcaster for being too woke
- Vaccine efficacy is waning, according to data from Ontario and the CBC
- By Ezra Levant
