Report reveals mental illness crisis among 'non-binary' Australians

Recent statistics from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) shed light on mental health trends among 'non-binary' Australians.

According to the 2020-2022 National Study of Mental Health and Wellbeing, non-binary individuals are grappling with mental health challenges at a disproportionate rate compared to their male and female counterparts.

The ABS data indicates that a staggering 85.2 per cent of non-binary Australians have experienced a mental disorder during their lifetime, more than double the rates observed among men and women. Additionally, nearly four in five (79.6 per cent) have contemplated suicide, highlighting a deeply troubling aspect of their mental well-being.

Furthermore, the report underscores the prevalence of self-harm within the non-binary community, with approximately 72.8 per cent admitting to self-harm behaviours.

These figures starkly contrast with the experiences of heterosexual individuals, where rates of mental disorders, suicidal ideation, and self-harm are significantly lower.