FOUND: Davos' private airport and carbon tonnes of climate hypocrisy

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto PETITION: No Pandemic Treaty The UN’s World Health Organization is trying to make governments follow its rules on how to respond to pandemics. But the China-controlled WHO covered up the true nature of the Covid-19 virus, and then prescribed an authoritarian response. Sovereign countries must be able to make decisions based on what is good for their own citizens, not for the WHO. We the undersigned demand our leaders not enter into any WHO coordinated pandemic treaty. 2,150 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is meeting this week in Davos, Switzerland, where the annual conference of the world's elites, oligarchs, celebrities and politicians meet to discuss their plans for humanity.

Topics of discussion this year include globalization of the economy, the next pandemic (you knew there would be another!), digital identity, cyber security and the war in Ukraine, as well as the perennial topic of climate change.

To learn more about the sinister motives of the WEF, please visit www.ExposeTheReset.com

“Imagine the environmental benefit of taking two million cars off the road every year... introducing the Katingan Mentaya Project,” the WEF tweeted just days before the fleet of private jets from around the world converged on the Swiss mountain town, ballooning the population from 10,000 to 30,000 for the few days of the conference.

Imagine the environmental benefit of taking two million cars off the road every year... introducing the Katingan Mentaya Project 🌳



Read more about inspiring social innovators coming to Davos: https://t.co/fBFkhonede #wef22 @schwabfound pic.twitter.com/hAEgslY5Bv — World Economic Forum (@wef) May 22, 2022

Rebel News U.K. correspondent Lewis Brackpool, as part of a special Rebel News investigation team in the normally sleepy Swiss town, located the closest private airport to Davos. Engadin Airport is where the WEF members fly in and usually take a private helicopter to the WEF conferences.

The closest private airport to Davos is Engadin airport where the WEF members fly in and usually take a private helicopter to the WEF conferences.



This year they flew by private jets and then travelled via car according to the locals.https://t.co/px3wHjwTxI pic.twitter.com/WmJZ9WJP4u — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) May 23, 2022

A no-fly zone has been set up over Davos during the annual WEF meetings.

A no fly zone has been set up over Davos during the conferences.



22nd of May till the 26th of May.https://t.co/px3wHjwTxI pic.twitter.com/speffJbwcb — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) May 23, 2022

Travelling with the Rebel News team, U.K. journalist Sophie Corcoran found the same situation at the airport: climate scolds taking private jets to a meeting wherein they will lecture others on their climate footprints.

The private jets of the climate hypocrites pic.twitter.com/zQkqAt7bJg — Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) May 23, 2022

We are here at a private jet airport near davos where the WEF attendees there is dozens of private jets here.



Whilst we aren’t supposed to fly and have to eat bugs.

Words from the locals, many flew in here yesterday and there’s typically a helicopter ride to Davos



Hypocrites pic.twitter.com/EkylJMVbUw — Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) May 23, 2022

Sometimes cars replace the heli-commute for the unlucky plebes in Davos:

There are security blocks set up for cars heading into Davos leading to long lines of traffic for the locals trying to drive through the city



There are also 5,000 taxpayer funded Swiss army members and local police to protect the elites attending this event: pic.twitter.com/ADia0W8bXG — Anon News (@AnonNews14) May 22, 2022

Rebel News' Avi Yemini was able to locate the Australian government delegation's lone private jet on the airstrip:

Thank goodness Australia has a new climate crusading prime minister who ONLY sent a delegation of one private jet.



Albo is literally saving the planet already.



MORE: https://t.co/4SE2dPSUBF pic.twitter.com/Rp0mYLRIrf — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 23, 2022

Rebel News has sent a team of six reporters to Davos, with the crowdfunded support of our viewers at home, to expose the hypocrisy, lies and high strangeness of the WEF as the cabal meets behind closed doors to plot the future of the world.

To see all of their reports and to support their independent journalism, head to www.WEFreports.com.