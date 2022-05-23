Rebel News Banner Ad - WEF Reports

FOUND: Davos' private airport and carbon tonnes of climate hypocrisy

The WEF has mused about taking two million cars off the road every year, yet won't ground their own jets.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is meeting this week in Davos, Switzerland, where the annual conference of the world's elites, oligarchs, celebrities and politicians meet to discuss their plans for humanity.

Topics of discussion this year include globalization of the economy, the next pandemic (you knew there would be another!), digital identity, cyber security and the war in Ukraine, as well as the perennial topic of climate change.

“Imagine the environmental benefit of taking two million cars off the road every year... introducing the Katingan Mentaya Project,” the WEF tweeted just days before the fleet of private jets from around the world converged on the Swiss mountain town, ballooning the population from 10,000 to 30,000 for the few days of the conference.

Rebel News U.K. correspondent Lewis Brackpool, as part of a special Rebel News investigation team in the normally sleepy Swiss town, located the closest private airport to Davos. Engadin Airport is where the WEF members fly in and usually take a private helicopter to the WEF conferences.

A no-fly zone has been set up over Davos during the annual WEF meetings.

Travelling with the Rebel News team, U.K. journalist Sophie Corcoran found the same situation at the airport: climate scolds taking private jets to a meeting wherein they will lecture others on their climate footprints.

Sometimes cars replace the heli-commute for the unlucky plebes in Davos:

Rebel News' Avi Yemini was able to locate the Australian government delegation's lone private jet on the airstrip:

Rebel News has sent a team of six reporters to Davos, with the crowdfunded support of our viewers at home, to expose the hypocrisy, lies and high strangeness of the WEF as the cabal meets behind closed doors to plot the future of the world.

