FOUND: Davos' private airport and carbon tonnes of climate hypocrisy
The WEF has mused about taking two million cars off the road every year, yet won't ground their own jets.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) is meeting this week in Davos, Switzerland, where the annual conference of the world's elites, oligarchs, celebrities and politicians meet to discuss their plans for humanity.
Topics of discussion this year include globalization of the economy, the next pandemic (you knew there would be another!), digital identity, cyber security and the war in Ukraine, as well as the perennial topic of climate change.
To learn more about the sinister motives of the WEF, please visit www.ExposeTheReset.com
“Imagine the environmental benefit of taking two million cars off the road every year... introducing the Katingan Mentaya Project,” the WEF tweeted just days before the fleet of private jets from around the world converged on the Swiss mountain town, ballooning the population from 10,000 to 30,000 for the few days of the conference.
Imagine the environmental benefit of taking two million cars off the road every year... introducing the Katingan Mentaya Project 🌳— World Economic Forum (@wef) May 22, 2022
Read more about inspiring social innovators coming to Davos: https://t.co/fBFkhonede #wef22 @schwabfound pic.twitter.com/hAEgslY5Bv
Rebel News U.K. correspondent Lewis Brackpool, as part of a special Rebel News investigation team in the normally sleepy Swiss town, located the closest private airport to Davos. Engadin Airport is where the WEF members fly in and usually take a private helicopter to the WEF conferences.
The closest private airport to Davos is Engadin airport where the WEF members fly in and usually take a private helicopter to the WEF conferences.— Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) May 23, 2022
This year they flew by private jets and then travelled via car according to the locals.https://t.co/px3wHjwTxI pic.twitter.com/WmJZ9WJP4u
A no-fly zone has been set up over Davos during the annual WEF meetings.
A no fly zone has been set up over Davos during the conferences.— Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) May 23, 2022
22nd of May till the 26th of May.https://t.co/px3wHjwTxI pic.twitter.com/speffJbwcb
Travelling with the Rebel News team, U.K. journalist Sophie Corcoran found the same situation at the airport: climate scolds taking private jets to a meeting wherein they will lecture others on their climate footprints.
The private jets of the climate hypocrites pic.twitter.com/zQkqAt7bJg— Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) May 23, 2022
We are here at a private jet airport near davos where the WEF attendees there is dozens of private jets here.— Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) May 23, 2022
Whilst we aren’t supposed to fly and have to eat bugs.
Words from the locals, many flew in here yesterday and there’s typically a helicopter ride to Davos
Hypocrites pic.twitter.com/EkylJMVbUw
Sometimes cars replace the heli-commute for the unlucky plebes in Davos:
There are security blocks set up for cars heading into Davos leading to long lines of traffic for the locals trying to drive through the city— Anon News (@AnonNews14) May 22, 2022
There are also 5,000 taxpayer funded Swiss army members and local police to protect the elites attending this event: pic.twitter.com/ADia0W8bXG
Rebel News' Avi Yemini was able to locate the Australian government delegation's lone private jet on the airstrip:
Thank goodness Australia has a new climate crusading prime minister who ONLY sent a delegation of one private jet.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 23, 2022
Albo is literally saving the planet already.
MORE: https://t.co/4SE2dPSUBF pic.twitter.com/Rp0mYLRIrf
Rebel News has sent a team of six reporters to Davos, with the crowdfunded support of our viewers at home, to expose the hypocrisy, lies and high strangeness of the WEF as the cabal meets behind closed doors to plot the future of the world.
To see all of their reports and to support their independent journalism, head to www.WEFreports.com.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.