RFK Jr. hits at Biden's censorship efforts as 'anti-American' and 'anti-democratic'

In a recent appearance on Fox & Friends, presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. criticized President Joe Biden for his attempts to censor opposition, labeling the actions as "anti-American" and "anti-democratic." Kennedy further expounded on his earlier statement, asserting that Biden poses a "much worse threat to democracy" than former President Donald Trump, citing the current president's unprecedented efforts to silence political opponents through social media censorship.

Kennedy, who recently won a lawsuit in the federal court of appeals challenging Biden's censorship efforts, claimed that the president began censoring him just 37 hours after taking office. He alleged that White House officials pressured Facebook to remove his posts, even when the platform initially pushed back, stating that Kennedy's content was accurate. According to Kennedy, Facebook had to invent a new term, "malinformation," to justify the removal of politically inconvenient content, Real Clear Politics reported.

The presidential candidate emphasized the importance of the First Amendment, citing the Founding Fathers' belief that free expression is essential to protecting all other rights. "If you have a president who can censor his political opponent, he is licensed for any kind of atrocity," Kennedy warned, describing Biden's actions as a "genuine threat to our democracy."

While acknowledging that Trump's questioning of the election could be considered a threat to democracy, Kennedy maintained that undermining the First Amendment is an even more severe offense. He also accused Biden of weaponizing federal agencies to remove opponents from the ballot and denying him Secret Service protection, an unprecedented move given the assassination of Kennedy's father, Robert F. Kennedy.

Kennedy further alleged that Biden coerced social media companies into providing a portal for censorship by threatening anti-trust cases and the withdrawal of Section 230 immunity. He claimed that various federal agencies, including the CIA, FBI, CISA, IRS, and NIA, were granted access to this portal, enabling them to silence individuals who questioned their policies.

"And that is really anti-American and anti-democratic," Kennedy concluded, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the need for a national debate on the issue of censorship and the role of the federal government in regulating free speech.