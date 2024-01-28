Rip Curl quietly removes Instagram post that featured transgender boarder to promote women's surfing

Iconic Australian surf brand faces outcry over blatant transgender activism in women's campaign.

  • By Rebel News
  • January 28, 2024
  • News
Rip Curl quietly removes Instagram post that featured transgender boarder to promote women's surfing
Iconic Australian surf brand Rip Curl is has quietly removed a controversial Instagram post after it promoted transgender surfer Sasha Lowerson in its women's campaign.

Rip Curl's Rip Curl Women Instagram page showcased 44-year-old biological male Lowerson as part of the "Meet The Local Heroes of Western Australia" campaign last week.

The post and references to Lowerson as a representative for female surfers have been removed after an intense online backlash, with social media users threatening to boycott the brand and mockingly re-naming it 'R.I.P. Curl.'

This controversy comes on the heels of Rip Curl's decision to part ways with former brand ambassador Bethany Hamilton, a globally recognised surfer. Media reports suggest Hamilton's opposition to transgender individuals competing in women's sports led to her departure.

Rip Curl's move reflects a broader trend of Australian brands facing criticism over radical gender activism.

Last year, Seafolly faced backlash for collaborating with non-binary influencer Deni Todorovič, and Moana Bikini drew ire for featuring a male model in a swimsuit.

