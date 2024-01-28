Rip Curl quietly removes Instagram post that featured transgender boarder to promote women's surfing
Iconic Australian surf brand faces outcry over blatant transgender activism in women's campaign.
Iconic Australian surf brand Rip Curl is has quietly removed a controversial Instagram post after it promoted transgender surfer Sasha Lowerson in its women's campaign.
Rip Curl's Rip Curl Women Instagram page showcased 44-year-old biological male Lowerson as part of the "Meet The Local Heroes of Western Australia" campaign last week.
The post and references to Lowerson as a representative for female surfers have been removed after an intense online backlash, with social media users threatening to boycott the brand and mockingly re-naming it 'R.I.P. Curl.'
Update: RipCurl has deleted their Instagram post and all mentions of “Sasha Lowerson” as a representative for female surfers. #BoycottRipCurl is successful. pic.twitter.com/0WFhkqvux4— Two Genders One Truth (@2genders1truth) January 28, 2024
This controversy comes on the heels of Rip Curl's decision to part ways with former brand ambassador Bethany Hamilton, a globally recognised surfer. Media reports suggest Hamilton's opposition to transgender individuals competing in women's sports led to her departure.
Rip Curl's move reflects a broader trend of Australian brands facing criticism over radical gender activism.
Last year, Seafolly faced backlash for collaborating with non-binary influencer Deni Todorovič, and Moana Bikini drew ire for featuring a male model in a swimsuit.
- By Avi Yemini
