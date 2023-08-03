It's hard to be optimistic about Canadian energy when Liberals want the industry to die a slow death
'They don't want our industry to be successful,' says Robbie Picard of Oil Sands Strong. 'They want to shut it down... It's almost like they've put a countdown clock on our entire economy and our entire future.'
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid and guest Robbie Picard from Oil Sands Strong discussed the Liberals' planned phaseout of the oil and gas sector.
"Imagine you are in a federal industry, and with the stroke of a pen the feds have decided to outlaw what you do for a living, and the money you generate into the Canadian economy. Well, I think that's what it feels like to be an oil patch CEO right now," Sheila said.
Yet, during a recent visit to Alberta, then-Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault refused to even meet with oil patch CEOs. "They don't want our industry to be successful," Robbie said. "They want to shut it down, there's a rush to shut it down... It's almost like they've put a countdown clock on our entire economy and our entire future."
Robbie and Sheila also discussed the current atmosphere in Fort McMurray, Alberta and the overall morale in the industry. "The feeling isn't overly optimistic right now," Robbie stated. "I want to be hopeful but it's not always easy." The two wrapped up their conversation by discussing the impact of Liberal policy on oil and gas and the future of investment into Canadian energy.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
