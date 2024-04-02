Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Biden poses greater threat to democracy than Trump

AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. argued that President Joe Biden poses a more significant threat to democracy than former President Donald Trump, in a recent interview on CNN's "OutFront" with host Erin Burnett. Kennedy's bold claim has sparked a heated debate about the state of American democracy and the role of the federal government in regulating free speech.

During the interview, Kennedy accused President Biden of being the first president in history to use federal agencies to censor political speech and opponents. He cited a recent federal Court of Appeals case, now before the Supreme Court, which he claims demonstrates that Biden began censoring him just 37 hours after taking office, the Daily Wire reported.

"The greatest threat to democracy is not somebody who questions election returns, but a president of the United States who uses the power of his office to force the social media companies, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter to open a portal and give access to that portal to the FBI, to the CIA, to the IRS, to CISA, to NIH to censor his political critics," Kennedy stated.

Furthermore, Kennedy alleged that President Biden used his power over the Secret Service to deny protection to one of his political opponents for political reasons, accusing him of weaponizing federal agencies. He emphasized that these actions constitute critical threats to democracy.

When pressed by Burnett to clarify his stance, Kennedy reiterated his belief that President Biden is a worse threat to democracy than Donald Trump, questioning the historical precedent for a president attempting to censor political opponents and weaponize federal agencies.

WATCH: