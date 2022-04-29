Rebel News Banner Ad - Mother's Day Merch at the Rebel News Store

LIVE: Rolling Thunder rally arrives in Ottawa

  • By Rebel News
  • April 29, 2022
The “Rolling Thunder” motorcycle rally has arrived in Ottawa, where police are out in full force in an effort to ensure another Freedom Convoy-style protest does not take place.

Rebel News has a team on the ground in the nation's capital, and will be covering the events this weekend.

You can watch our live coverage today on one of the platforms below:

Canada Ottawa Convoy Reports
