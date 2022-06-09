DeSantis: 'We don't let people get harassed about their vaccine status and masks'

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference on June 8 at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach. He discussed the actions being taken by his administration to positively impact the natural ecosystem of Florida.

After speaking about Florida's climate change and environment, DeSantis didn't hesitate to remind people about his stance on vaccine statuses and mask mandates.

We don't let people get harassed about their vaccine status and masks," he said.

Originally, the conference began with DeSantis talking about the huge budget the state has available, with it being the biggest budget in the history of not just Florida, but the whole United States. DeSantis also shared that in the first quarter of 2022, Florida consisted of 45 percent of all the international visitors in the whole country.

Governor of Florida Press Release:

“Protecting Florida’s natural resources has been a top priority since my first day in office,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “The health of the Everglades, Florida’s springs, and so many other resources are the foundation of our communities and economy and play an important role in the everyday lives of Floridians. I am committed to leaving our natural resources better than we found them so that future generations can experience what brings people from around the world to our state.” On his first full day in office, Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 19-12, which laid out his bold vision to protect Florida’s environment. Executive Order 19-12 called for a $2.5 billion investment over four years in Everglades restoration and the protection of water resources, a $1 billion increase over the previous four years. The newly signed Freedom First Budget brings the four-year total to more than $3.3 billion, more than doubling the investment of the previous four years.

The Florida Governor also announced that he launched a new initiative called "Resilient Florida" which supports infrastructure and key initiatives to help protect the Sunshine State, which is also a storm-prone state. He also announced that starting on June 8, many grant programs would be open for application.

When asked about certain lawmakers calling for gun control, DeSantis said, "What we've done in this budget is have record funding, continued record funding for school safety and school security as well as mental health." DeSantis then proceeded to condemn the Left on gun control, stating that they are after second amendment rights.

DeSantis answered the reporter's questions by saying:

