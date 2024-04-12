Rubio warns of potentially 'most dangerous' Middle East situation since 1973 war
'Iran wants to launch a large-scale attack from their own territory against Israel,' Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) posted on social media. 'Israel will respond instantly with an even more severe counterattack inside of Iran.'
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, cautioned on Thursday that the volatile situation in the Middle East could soon escalate into the region's most precarious circumstances in over 50 years. His warning follows heightened hostilities between Israel and Iran after an Israeli airstrike killed a top Iranian commander in Lebanon and Syria last week.
The slain commander, Mohammed Reza Zahedi of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), allegedly played a pivotal role in terrorist activities against Israel, according to a pro-IRGC political group. In retaliation, Iran has threatened a large-scale attack against Israel from within its borders, reports the Daily Wire.
"Iran wants to launch a large-scale attack from their own territory against Israel," Rubio posted on social media. "Israel will respond instantly with an even more severe counterattack inside of Iran."
"What happens next is the most dangerous Middle East moment since 1973," Rubio grimly predicted, referring to the Yom Kippur War when Egypt and Syria coordinated a surprise attack on Israel.
U.S. officials have stated Iran, a state sponsor of terrorism, was planning a "significant" assault on Israel. While Israeli media reported Iran appeared to have delayed or altered its plans due to U.S. threats, tensions remain high.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak affirmed support for Israel's right to self-defense against Iranian threats, stating, "The threats from Iran are completely unacceptable, and we, like the Americans, fully support Israel's right to defend itself against that."
