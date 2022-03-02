Russia should pay attention to Chinese public opinion, says Trudeau's Amb. to UN Bob Rae

YouTube / CPAC

Justin Trudeau's Ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, recently appeared on CPAC to wave away China's abuse of civilians because they're being critical of Russia.

In the interview, Bob Rae commented on Chinese public opinion going south for the Russians:

“It's the things that the government of China have been saying, have been very, I think, very interesting. They've made it very clear that they want there to be a ceasefire that they think the party should pull back and that means Russia. “And they do think that there has to be attention paid to what's happening to civilians. Now you might say, well, China doesn't do a very good job of that in their own country, that's all well and good, but the fact is they're saying it in this situation...”

Rae went on to say that China is concerned about the “instability” in part because of “what this is going to do to the global economy”:

“China [is], I think very concerned about the level of instability and and what this is going to do to the global economy which is what we're seeing, and how dangerous and difficult it is. Yeah, the Russian people will be putting pressure on Mr. Putin because of what's happening to their economy.”

Further, Rae correctly observes that Ukraine and Russia are next door:

“The difficult thing for the Ukrainians is that the Russians are their neighbours. They're not going to go away. They're going to have to figure out a way to manage this relationship, and the Russians are having to learn, I think, long and hard, that... they can't simply dictate... every bit of the course of history.”

Bob Rae was the leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party during the early 1990s, and was the interim leader of the Liberal Party of Canada before the ascension of Trudeau Jr.