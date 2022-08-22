Why Salman Rushdie was targeted; New Rebel reporter Katie Daviscourt

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

For those who embrace freedom, last Friday was a shocking day indeed. A 24-year-old hooligan attempted to murder author Salman Rushdie at a public event in New York. But why? Raheel Raza will try to make sense of it all.

And say hello to our newest Rebel News reporter. That would be Katie Daviscourt based in Seattle, Washington. And what a story she has to tell. You see, Katie first got involved in journalism when city council and the mainstream media in Seattle decided to completely ignore the violent antics of Antifa and Black Lives Matter as they laid siege to her city. Katie shall explain all.

And letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your letters about my monologue last week regarding how the World Economic Forum wants us to give up our cars in the name of climate change… or something. Sorry Klaus Schwab. It just ain’t gonna happen. But hey, Mr. Schwab, nothing’s stopping you from giving up your chauffeur-driven limo or trading-in your filet mignon for a cricket sandwich… I think that’s called leading by example… which ain’t gonna happen either.

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up…

