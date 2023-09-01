Sask. NDP embrace parental secrecy for young students ‘socially transitioning’

E-transfer (Canada):

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how left-wing politicians and activists are reacting to Saskatchewan's new policy requiring schools to receive parental consent before allowing students under the age of 16 to change their pronouns.

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck strongly opposes the policy and took to social media to say, "I'll never support outing vulnerable kids. Scott Moe, his Minister, and the media will be hearing from me later this day."

Scott Moe, his Minister, and the media will be hearing from me later this day. — Carla Beck (@CarlaBeckSK) August 22, 2023

Scott Moe and Dustin Duncan are fucking cowards. #skpoli https://t.co/sCUqIy6bZA — Aleana Young (@AleanaYoung) August 22, 2023

As stated by Ezra, "You need parents' permission for everything. For a field trip, for lunches with peanuts in them, for anything in school. But changing your sexuality, and having the school participate in it in secret, that's got to remain a secret even for children of tender years?"

