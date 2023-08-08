Saskatoon could cancel Sir John A. MacDonald

By Sheila Gunn Reid Save Sir John! Send an email to Saskatoon City Council demand that they reverse course and Save Sir John! SEND AN EMAIL

The woke city council for the Saskatchewan city of nearly 300,000 is considering throwing Canada’s history into the Orwellian memory hole, the way progressive cities like Toronto, Montreal, and Victoria have already done.

"City councillors in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, are considering removing the name of Canada's first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald, from a local road." Rebel News previously reported. "Councillor David Kirton proposed the name change two years ago to support the Truth and Reconciliation Commission."

The report added:

In pursuit of rectifying the wrongs of the residential school system, the city council is formally considering a street name change to miyo-wâhkôhtowin Road, which is Cree for "a good relationship." On August 1, Saskatoon's Civic Naming Committee will receive a presentation on this name to supplement the initial proposal. A decision is expected on September 27.

Canada's first residential schools were started under MacDonald, that's true.

But the abuse-plagued assimilation program was continued by former liberal prime minister, Jean Chretien during his tenure as Indian Affairs minister under Pierre Trudeau. However, Chretien is still alive and his legacy remains uncancelled.

Trudeau senior's statue remains unmolested in Thornhill, Ontario and his name remains on the Montreal Airport.

The most progressive and accomplished people of the past could never pass the test of the left-wing social justice lens of today. To learn from history we must acknowledge it, the good and the bad.

Canada would not exist without the vision of its founding father, Sir John A MacDonald.

