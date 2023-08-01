Would anyone pay to see Stratford's 'feminist' Much Ado About Nothing if it was advertised honestly?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed seeing a recent reinterpretation of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing at the Stratford Festival. Despite being excited to see what he assumed would be a faithful adaptation of the famous comedy, Ezra was surprised at additions to the play that completely altered the context.

"They called it Much Ado About Nothing, they advertised it that way. They claimed that it was Shakespeare, but it was not. You could say it was Shakespeare in transvestism, it was Shakespeare in drag," Ezra said.

The play is billed as having 'additional text' by Erin Shields, whose work, according to her website, "highlights the negation of or misrepresentation of women in classical texts by adapting these stories through a feminist lens for a contemporary audience."

"If you're going to revise Shakespeare, say so — call it a feminist revision," Ezra commented. "Why trick people and hide what you've done?" Erin Shields seems to need the backing of a beloved classic text in order to include her own ideological messages, instead of writing something original. Will her version be considered a cherished part of the Western canon 400 years from now? It seems unlikely.

