SHOCKING: Altercation occurs between individuals and police near War Memorial

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

While James Topp was speaking with some of his supporters after he gave a speech at the War Memorial, an incredible scene occurred. Police pinned three men to the ground.

James Topp is the man who walked from British Columbia to Ottawa, in order to show his discontent for Trudeau’s discriminatory COVID-19 mandates. He did so to protest what he sees to be dangerous and destructive for the future of the country.

TO HEAR HIM SPEAK ABOUT HIS MOTIVATIONS, CLICK HERE!

Three sounds were heard, resembling gun shots. Rebel News reporter William Diaz-Berthiaume and videographer Mauricio Pachecho rushed to the scene of the incident to see what exactly was going on.

Rebel News was at the scene where 3 men were violently pinned down by groups of police.



Still unsure of what exactly initiated the interaction.

Keep up to date on our coverage: https://t.co/ZL3n92b5l8 pic.twitter.com/RwzhBUMAsr — Mauricio (@_m2pacheco) July 1, 2022

Diaz-Berthiaume asked a female police officer if she could describe the situation. Instead of answering the simple question, she looked at the reporter and said in an arrogant fashion that she wouldn’t respond.

From what Rebel News was able to gather, three men were running towards the crowd, at the War Memorial, and were immediately stopped by the police. These men are still as of now unidentified.

No one on site was able to say exactly what led to violence, and even the video evidence online only shows the events between the police and the individuals.

After the situation ended, Rebel News was able to film a police officer who was pouring water in his eyes, presumably due to a severe injury.

Perhaps liquid or toxic substances were thrown at him.

This is, once again, still unclear, since no officer agreed to speak with us.

Off camera, Diaz-Berthiaume approached a police officer and asked him if he could provide more details about the situation.

In this video, Diaz-Berthiaume explains in-depth what happened exactly, and provides you with all you need to know about the situation.

Make sure to visit OttawaReports.com to view our thorough coverage of Dominion Day.