WATCH: Armed Forces veteran James Topp holds meeting with Conservative MPs in Ottawa

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Topp held the meeting alongside Tom Mazzaro, a prominent figure related to the Freedom Convoy, and Dr. Paul Alexander, an internationally-renowned medical professional that specializes in evidence-based medicine.

James Topp has arrived, and media is getting ready to begin the livestream shortly. More to come.@RebelNewsOnline #JamesTopp pic.twitter.com/vjPP2IqOKr — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) June 22, 2022

Only Conservative MPs were present during the presentation. However, around 10 of them left during the meeting, allegedly due to the fact that question period in the House of Commons was occurring at the same time.

Candice Bergen, interim leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, and Pierre Poilievre, the frontrunner to replace ousted former leader Erin O’Toole, were not in attendance.

The meeting was extremely informative, and Topp proved that he was able to express himself with charisma and tact. With the help of Dr Paul Alexander, they explained that they believe the COVID-19 vaccines used for the Omicron variant were a complete failure, just like the restrictive public health measures Trudeau’s Liberal government implemented.

“The content of the vaccine is based on the initial Wuhan source. It responds to that spike only, and not the current spike. [Therefore] the Omicron vaccine does not work,” Alexander claimed.

Dr Paul Alexander explains why the Omicron vaccine DOES NOT WORK. And therefore why there should not be any mandates on that vaccine.



“It is absurd!” He says. @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/iMQ3uCyluY — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) June 22, 2022

James Topp also took the time to explain what motivated him to begin his 4,000 km journey across Canada.

“There is currently a divide in our country that I’ve only ever experienced in a warzone,” he said. “One thing that has jumped out to me since I started this journey is the number of folks who have come up to me, [to discuss] their dissatisfaction with the current government [that is] non-responsive to the population.”

James Topp explains his reasons behind his journey across Canada, and describes the support he received by the population.



Topp also says that there is currently an extreme divide in our country, which scares him. @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/UCuYDxvWCO — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) June 22, 2022

During his first session, which began at 12:30 p.m., none of the MPs that were still in the room asked any questions of Topp when given the opportunity. At the second session, two MPs commented and asked questions to Topp. These two members of parliament were Cheryl Gallant and Kerry-Lynn Findley.

Watch our report above, and take a look at how the event went.

I will soon be sitting down with James Topp to have a personal interview with him, so stay tuned for what's coming!