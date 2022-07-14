Biological men in women's sports? Liberals disregard own bureaucrats' recommendations

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid filled in to discuss a recent Blacklock's report that describes how the Department of Canadian Heritage has "sidestepped" a briefing note from fellow bureaucrats that recommends against permitting biological men to compete in women's sports.

The question of whether or not to allow transgender women to compete in biological women's sports has been contentious, particularly over the last few years, during which numerous high-profile cases have wound up in the mainstream media. One example of this controversy involves Lia Thomas, a swimmer from the University of Pennsylvania who currently identifies as a transgender woman.

As reported by Blacklock's “The most current peer reviewed science demonstrates significant male advantage in sport amplified through and after puberty and that testosterone suppression in transwomen does not mitigate the legacy effects of male puberty,” said the January 19 briefing note Gender Equity And Transgender Inclusion In Sport. “Public opinion research suggests a majority of Canadians believe sport organizations should find new ways to include transgender identifying athletes that preserve fairness and physical safety for all,” it added.

