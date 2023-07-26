Singer Sinead O'Connor has died at the age of 56

AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File

Iconic singer Sinead O’Connor, best known for her chart-topping hit "Nothing Compares 2 U," has passed away at 56 years old. The cause of her death remains undisclosed.

Throughout her career, she released a total of 10 studio albums.

Her captivating rendition of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" earned her the number one spot for the world single at the 1990 Billboard Music Awards. Furthermore, she received a Grammy award the following year for her album "I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got."

In January, she experienced the heart-wrenching loss of her 17-year-old son.

Devastated by this tragedy, O'Connor's management team issued a statement announcing the cancellation of all her scheduled performances for the rest of the year, the Mirror reports.

In a statement, the singer’s family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

In her final social media post, Sinead tweeted a picture of her late son and wrote:

Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.

Brendan Courtney, an Irish television presenter, said in a tribute: “I am so deeply saddened to hear that Sinead has died. A human who helped the world see things differently at a personal cost. We owe her a great debt for helping drag Ireland out of a grim past & making it relevant on the world stage. RIP.”