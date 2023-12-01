Social discrimination through 'Diversity, Equity and Inclusion'

As discussions on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) surge, the societal role of straight white men comes under scrutiny. The emphasis on DEI has, at times, led to discrimination against highly qualified individuals, specifically targeting white straight men.

This shift toward prioritizing certain demographics over competence and merit is notably observed in corporate settings and politics.

The question arises: Shouldn’t decisions be based on competence rather than demographic or sexual characteristics?

Last year, Laval University's exclusion of white straight men from a research position highlighted clear-cut discrimination. More recently, concerns were raised about Quebec Solidaire's announcement limiting candidacy to women and non-binary individuals, questioning the undefined criteria for identification.

Les membres de Québec solidaire votent pour exclure les candidatures masculines lors d’une prochaine élection partielle. Jusqu’où doit aller QS pour assurer une parité au sein de son caucus?@KerlandeMibel, @MPedneaudJobin et @rudyhusny en débattent à #ZoneInfo #ZIGF pic.twitter.com/H7CBgOjDmq — Gérald Fillion (@geraldfillion) November 27, 2023

In March 2022, Forbes explored the feelings of exclusion among white men in DEI efforts, revealing that almost 70% felt 'forgotten,' leading to disengagement and reduced commitment.

Despite legal protections against gender-based discrimination, questionable practices persist in companies and political parties.

Justin Trudeau's initiatives promoting inclusivity and diversity, funded by taxpayer money, have ironically led to discrimination.

Federal and provincial programs excessively prioritizing visible minorities and LGBTQ+ individuals have resulted in overlooking the best person for the job.

The push for DEI, seen as a woke and leftist agenda fueled by government subsidies, raises concerns about the compromised quality and effectiveness of services.

Support our journalism by visiting our online store at RebelNewsStore.com and treat yourself.