Solidarity for Israel: Jewish and Persian community members stand united during Vancouver protest

On Tuesday, thousands gathered at Vancouver's Jack Poole Plaza for a "Stand with Us" community and solidarity gathering in support of Israel.

The rally, organized by Vancouver's Jewish Federation, The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, and the Rabbinical Association, drew members of Vancouver's Jewish and Iranian communities and more who stood side by side in solidarity with Israel.

Jewish protesters in Vancouver give a round of applause for members of the Persian community who have come out to stand in solidarity with Israel.



Full report to come at https://t.co/Sxt7GDmqie

Protesters also condemned the recent Hamas terror attack, which included the rape, torture, kidnappings, and mass murders of over 1,100 Jews, the majority of which were civilians.

"Israel has the right to defend itself,” a Canadian and Israeli citizen attending the rally told Rebel News. “As Israelis, we don't want war; we don't want to harm people. It doesn't bring us any pleasure to have to go to war and kill others. All we want is to live in peace," he added.

The sentiment that Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas terrorists was shared not only by the rally-goers but also by politicians who stood with them.

After giving land acknowledgments to the Musqueam and Squamish Nation, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, gives a speech about standing with Israel at tonight's solidarity rally.



Despite having mic issues, Sim condemns the Hamas terrorists.



More at https://t.co/Sxt7GDmqie

"They were incredibly horrendous acts of evil and brutality, and there is absolutely no justification for the abduction, rape, and murder of innocent civilians," said Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim. "Make no mistake about it; Hamas is a terrorist organization, full stop."

BC United leader Kevin Falcon, Vancouver-South MP Harjit Sajjan, and a handful of Vancouver city council members were also among the political leaders present.

The gathering was in stark contrast to the "Free Palestine" protests that have occurred across the country since the heinous attack, including one that took place the day before at the Vancouver Art Gallery. There, protesters and speakers not only failed to condemn Hamas terrorists but also chose to criticize politicians who did.

Happening now:



300+ Hamas supporters in Vancouver, applaud and shame the US, Canada, the EU… for condemning the slaying, torture, and kidnapping of hundreds of Israeli civilians.

Click on the full video report to witness some of the moments during the somber protest, including an interview with a friend of a grieving Vancouver family. Their 22-year-old son, Ben Mezrachi, was one of over 260 youngsters who were gunned down by Hamas while attending a music festival in southern Israel.

Vancouver's Jewish Community is heartbroken after learning Ben Mizrachi, a 22 yr old Vancouverite, was one of approx 260 slain by Hamas terrorists during a music festival in Israel.



Interview with a friend of the Mizrachi family coming soon at https://t.co/Sxt7GDmqie

