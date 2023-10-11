Hamas' barbaric attack on Israel evokes memories of Nazi atrocities

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

By now, you've surely heard about the horrific terror attack carried out against Israel by Hamas. The barbaric assault by the Islamist group saw gunmen attack a music festival near the Gaza border, in addition more broad, sweeping violence carried out against innocent Israelis and other foreign nationals.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reflected on these barbaric acts from Hamas and noted how there were were parallels to the darkest days of the Holocaust carried out by Nazi Germany.

Except, as Ezra explains in this full-length monologue, in some ways this attack was different; more sinister, more deliberate, and with more public pride taken in these awful acts.

While the Nazis attempted to hide their crimes against Jews, this attack was different. Comparing the Nazi attempts to hide their atrocities to Hamas, Ezra said: