Hamas' barbaric attack on Israel evokes memories of Nazi atrocities
By now, you've surely heard about the horrific terror attack carried out against Israel by Hamas. The barbaric assault by the Islamist group saw gunmen attack a music festival near the Gaza border, in addition more broad, sweeping violence carried out against innocent Israelis and other foreign nationals.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reflected on these barbaric acts from Hamas and noted how there were were parallels to the darkest days of the Holocaust carried out by Nazi Germany.
Except, as Ezra explains in this full-length monologue, in some ways this attack was different; more sinister, more deliberate, and with more public pride taken in these awful acts.
While the Nazis attempted to hide their crimes against Jews, this attack was different. Comparing the Nazi attempts to hide their atrocities to Hamas, Ezra said:
Hamas said it will kill their hostages and broadcast the murders live like a snuff film. I watched this over the course of the weekend and I felt like the Jewish Holocaust museum, Yad Vashem, had come alive and in full colour on Twitter.
I thought of the Nazi SS hunter-killer squads, the Einsatzgruppen, who would patrol, hunting and chasing down Jews with such cruelty. I thought of this famous photograph, called The Last Jew in Vinnista about to be murdered and dumped into a pile with the rest.
The Nazis did that, and Hamas did that; 1,000 murders on the weekend and probably 200 more to come from the hostages.
Except, the Nazis, in their own way, did what they did in the shadows. They didn't make films about their depravity. In fact, they tried to tell the outside world they weren't doing what they were doing.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.