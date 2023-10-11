Avi Yemini lands in Israel to cover war against Hamas

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Rebel News' Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) landed in Israel Wednesday afternoon alongside his cameraman Benji to cover the war against Hamas, which was launched after terrorists invaded the Jewish state in a surprise attack on Saturday morning.

🚨 I have touched down in Israel



Where else can you land during a war on a full flight of people celebrating their return?



Nowhere.



Bookmark https://t.co/raxd1KkxQK now. pic.twitter.com/1vaqg6nEc8 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 11, 2023

Avi's plane was full of Israelis returning to their home mid-war, clapping as they touched down. "I was expecting an empty flight, going into Israel during a war," he said.

Fellow travellers told Avi that they do not want to run away from their people during these hard times. Others told him that they were returning for military reserve duty. Over 300,000 reservists have been called up in what is a massive mobilization of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

While on the flight, Avi learned that Australian internet provider Telstra has decided to block Rebel News' coverage of the war in Israel. Telstra users are complaining that the website is inaccessible, instead showing a warning for "malicious content" that could harm their devices. This incident has sparked outrage among viewers in Australia, who expressed their discontent with Telstra’s censorship tactics.

Please visit TheTruthAboutTheWar.com to support our coverage of the war in Israel. Keep checking back for more reports from Avi as he brings you the real story about what's happening on the ground.