Sound of Freedom viewers noticing lack of mainstream media coverage of horrific crimes against children

The Sound of Freedom is over two hours of action-packed cinematography depicting the true events of former United States government agent Tim Ballard.

Ballard is played by actor Jim Caviezel who made it his life's mission to rescue the child victims of human sex traffickers.

The documentary was originally filmed in the summer of 2018 but hit roadblocks when seeking a studio to distribute the suspenseful story. Finally, five years later, Angel Studios stepped up to fill the role.

Rolling Stone called this a “Q-ANON tinged thriller about child-trafficking, designed to appeal to the conscience of a conspiracy-addled boomer,” which missed key points in the documentary and instead opted to discredit the horrific reality of child sex slavery.

On the topic of mainstream media, one attendee said that “Child trafficking is a problem and I think that mainstream media does not address it in a reasonable way – in a responsible way… so I would like to find out more about it and have a better understanding of what’s going on.”

“I think there are so many lies in the media now about the level of evil that’s in the world and it seemed like finally someone had the courage to stand up and tell the truth,” said another screening attendee.

In a message for viewers, one attendee urges others to “open their heart and minds to there being things happening [in the world] that you don’t know about, or might not understand.”

Despite mainstream media slants, it is undeniable that this is a documentary based on a real person who now runs the anti-sex trafficking non-profit organization called Operation Underground Railroad (OUR).

OUR’s website has an entire blog post dedicated to confirming which parts of the documentary were true, and which parts were thriller embellishments, with explanations and elaborations for each.

This film has brought in more money than Disney’s latest woke endeavour in the Indiana Jones series, proving that the public is becoming increasingly interested in empowering themselves with real-world issues than mind-numbing entertainment.