SPONSORED: How Long Can the COVID-19 Spike Protein Stay in Your Body and What Can You Do About it?

As we grapple with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, much remains to be discovered about the virus, the mRNA vaccines and their long-term effects on our bodies. One area of particular interest is the spike protein, which is found on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Until fairly recently, it was unclear just how long this protein, which plays a crucial role in helping the virus invade our cells and appears capable of causing significant biological harm, can remain in our bodies. Similarly, until recently, it was unclear what, if anything, could be done to protect against spike protein.

For most people, COVID-19 symptoms usually last for a few weeks, but for a subset of those infected with the virus, symptoms persist even after the acute phase of the disease. This condition is commonly called “long COVID.” Although estimates vary, it is reported that anywhere from one in ten to one to three people experience symptoms even after 12 weeks of diagnosis.

Recent Study Detects Spike 12 Months Post-Infection

The causes of long-COVID aren’t perfectly understood, but a recent study suggests that it is likely associated with elements of the SARS-CoV-2 virus lingering in the body. The study in question measured SARS-CoV-2 antigen and cytokine levels in plasma samples collected from people who developed PASC.

The researchers found circulating spike protein in the vast majority of the patients with long-haul symptoms. The detection of spike at multiple time points, even 2 to 12 months after infection, confirms that viral reservoirs can persist in the body well beyond the acute phase of illness.

The question, then, is what effect this could have on our health?

Harmful Effects of the Spike Protein

With long-COVID, circulating spike is liable to cause harm in several ways. First, spike protein has the ability to impair T-cell (an important immune cell) receptor function, potentially weakening immunity. Other research indicates that long-COVID is strongly linked with elevated inflammatory markers. Further, spike has also been shown to elicit dysfunction in pericytes, blood vessel endothelial cells, and the blood–brain barrier.

Bottom Line

The long-term persistence of the COVID-19 spike protein in the human body has major implications for our understanding of the virus and its long-term effects. Given the spike protein’s capacity to harm a host of biological processes – from immune cell dysfunction to blood vessel abnormalities - it is crucial that further research is conducted to fully comprehend the mechanisms underlying these lingering effects.

References:

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/post-covid-syndrome-associated-with