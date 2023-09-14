Everyone knew politicians blocking journalists was wrong, but left it to Rebel News to deal with

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed Rebel News' victory over Minister Steven Guilbeault, who was ordered by the court to unblock Ezra on Twitter and pay Rebel News $20,000. With the lawsuit having dragged on for 2.5 years, the conclusion to the story received coverage in mainstream outlets from the CBC to the Star and Globe and Mail.

According to Michael Geist, a law professor at the University of Ottawa, the government chose to settle in a consent order because it was obvious they would lose the case. "Regardless of your views of either Levant or Guilbeault, government ministers should not be blocking access to their feeds," he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/mgeist/status/1701665232924422223

"Watching the massive media coverage from afar, I felt something going on," Ezra said. "I felt like the winds were changing direction. I think it was when moderate neutral scholars like Michael Geist were weighing in, I thought, you know, we're not the quote 'fringe' here."

This is only an excerpt of yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.