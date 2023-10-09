Support for Voice to Parliament hits rock bottom as referendum date nears

Support for the proposed Voice to Parliament constitutional amendment fell to its lowest level, hitting 34 per cent just days before the referendum, the latest Newspoll reveals.

The decline in support was coupled with a new trend: young voters were abandoning the Yes camp, and Labor's primary vote plummeted to levels not witnessed since before the 2022 federal election.

However, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, despite these setbacks, expressed confidence in the campaign's final days.

Speaking on FIVEaa Adelaide, he stated:

"There's nothing to fear here but everything to gain," highlighting the modest nature of the proposed change. Albanese urged Australians to consider the proposal both emotionally and rationally, emphasising the need for a new approach to Indigenous issues after decades of well-intentioned but flawed efforts.

In an attempt to sway public opinion, Albanese visited key battlegrounds, including Broken Hill in New South Wales and Port Lincoln in Adelaide.

He praised the positive response from the Yes campaign volunteers in Broken Hill, trying his best to put a positive spin on the campaign.

With pre-polling centres now open nationwide, Australians are eager to cast their votes ahead of the referendum.

To secure success, the referendum requires support from at least four states, making South Australia and Tasmania pivotal to the outcome.