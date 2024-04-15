Sydney Orthodox bishop, three others, stabbed by Islamist over telecast
The church said that a priest was also injured during the attack.
On Monday, a prominent Orthodox Christian bishop and three others were stabbed at a church in Sydney, Australia, by an Islamist.
🚨#BREAKING: Police declare stabbing attack on Bishop Mari Mari Emmanuel a 'TERRORIST INCIDENT' after a young alleged Jihadi was captured on the Church's livestream shouting 'Allah Akbar' as he stabbed the priest during last night's service— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 15, 2024
More: https://t.co/pT6vJX1FHh pic.twitter.com/qXPAu0gGbE
Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was leading mass at the Assyrian Christ The Good Shepherd Church when he was attacked by a man who, according to a witness, repeatedly shouted 'Allahu Akbar.'
The stabbing was broadcast live over telecast.
All of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and have been treated by paramedics.
A man was arrested at the scene and taken to an undisclosed location, and an investigation has been launched. Numerous police officers were summoned to the scene to assist in managing the sizable crowds congregating outside the church.
In a statement, the church said that a priest, Father Isaac, was also injured during the attack.
"We ask for your prayers at this time," the church said. "We also kindly ask anyone at the Church premises to leave in peace."
"I understand a lot of members in our community are really distraught but what is important is I believe that the bishop has been taken to hospital and should be okay," Mayor Frank Carbone said in a statement to Sky News Australia.
Sky News also reported that crowds outside the church turned hostile, with police having to deal with up to 2,000 people.
It’s important that the community remain calm and continue to listen and act to the directions of Police and Emergency Services.— Chris Minns (@ChrisMinnsMP) April 15, 2024
We are a strong community in NSW and it’s important that we all stick together, particularly in the face of adversity.
2/2
"The injured people suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics," police said.
The incident comes just days after six people were killed during a stabbing spree at a shopping mall in the same city. The attacker was killed by police.
There is no suggestion the two events are linked, according to the BBC.
- By Drea Humphrey
