Take that cancel culture! Trudeau impersonator gets uncancelled

Facebook / John Julian

By Ezra Levant CROWDFUND OUR NEW CHRISTIAN DOCUMENTARY "Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity" will tell the story of the persecution of Christian Pastors in Justin Trudeau's Canada. Church Under Fire E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A small group of cancel culture mobsters have lost their bite with one of two live music venues that previously caved to their pressure to cancel performances of a Vancouver-based musician and comedian.

Cancel culture bullies strike again. And Vancouver’s Frankie’s Jazz Club and Tyrant Studios cowered into submission.



Interview with the talented @JohnStetch whose paid music performances got cancelled due to his Trudeau impersonations coming soon at https://t.co/Gi9Wj4LxWc pic.twitter.com/zwvWu3Ve3c — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) March 23, 2023

In March, Rebel News informed you that around 40 people, mostly jazz students, banded together to sign a petition that resulted in seven-time Juno award nominee pianist and comedian John Stetch’s performances at Frankie’s Jazz Club and Tyrant Studios being cancelled.

The petition accused Stetch, who also goes by John Julian, of bigotry and racism thanks to his much-loved Justin Trudeau impersonations on YouTube, which include poking fun at the prime minister’s admiration for wearing in blackface.

The vast majority of fans that subscribe to Julian’s YouTube channel do so to get a chuckle out of his most recent Trudeau impersonation videos.



FULL REPORT by @DreaHumphrey: https://t.co/JY1uB32oFd — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 24, 2023

Many who enjoy Stetch's comedy and watched as he calmly and politely — without apologizing for his comedic art — explained how cancel bullies successfully quashed his performances then banded together to support the entertainer.

A hip Kitsilano restaurant and bar called Corduroy immediately booked Stetch and his band for two jazz performances, with both events successfully selling out.

Stetch also saw a spike of growth on his social media accounts, especially his YouTube where he is most active.

While he did notice the loss of a few Facebook friends, he says it’s hard to keep up with all of the new friend requests he’s receiving.

“At my Corduroy show, I learned that I’ve gained new fans who wanted to come out and support me by buying tickets” Stetch told Rebel News. The multi-talented performer says that he’s received comments from strangers who are grateful for how he handled his plight, some even stressing that it’s brought them hope.

But perhaps the most relieving reward that’s come from Stetch’s willingness to share his cancel culture story is that one of the two venues that previously cancelled him has had a change of heart.

A longtime fan of Stetch’s music reached out to Rebel News to inform us that Frankie’s Jazz Club decided to rebook Stetch to perform. The jazz club’s website lists Stetch as entertainment for Sunday, June 18 at 8 p.m.

Currently, there is still an option to reserve a table at that performance for anyone in the Vancouver area who might be interested.

“I'm thrilled to be back on the Frankie's Jazz roster,” Stetch told Rebel News, adding that the venue reached out to him and welcomed him back by offering him the earliest date available at the time.

When asked if Stetch has any concerns that the cancel culture bullies that targeted him his previous performance may try and strike again he stated, “I’m not concerned and have done nothing wrong. To have the endorsement of the managers and owner of Frankie’s is a win, and I’m gradually finding out that most local musicians support me.”

Rebel News reached out to Tyrant Studios to find out if they too plan to welcome back Stetch in the near future but did not receive any response.

If you appreciate that Rebel News brings reports you won’t find covered by state-backed media outlets — you know the ones, they're seemingly more concerned about attacking freedom of thought and expression — then you can help make our journalism possible by making a donation here.