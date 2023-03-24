Woke Jazz mob cancels Trudeau impersonator John Stetch

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Two live music venues in Vancouver recently bowed down to pressure to cancel a renowned musician's performance because some people couldn’t take a joke.





Cancel culture bullies strike again. And Vancouver’s Frankie’s Jazz Club and Tyrant Studies cowered into submission.



Interview with the talented @JohnStetch whose paid music performances got cancelled due to his Trudeau impersonations coming soon at https://t.co/Gi9Wj4L06E pic.twitter.com/RcYhlbhdRG — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) March 23, 2023

John Julian, formally known as John Stetch, has made his mark in the Jazz community as a 7-time Juno nominated pianist. However, as Canada has become more authoritarian under Prime Minister Trudeau’s leadership, it’s another art that Julian has mastered that attracts the most notoriety for him, his comedy.

The vast majority of fans that subscribe to Julian’s YouTube channel do so to get a chuckle out of his most recent Trudeau impersonation videos. Julian comedically mimics the Prime Minister’s voice, mannerisms and talking points while taking viewers along with him as he acts out skits like “Trudeau does the laundry,” Trudeau sings O’ Canada” and “Trudeau goes to Jamaica.”

Julian has even mimicked the prime minister’s love and affection for dressing up in black face, a popular subject for many who poke fun at Canada’s prime minister.

Sharing in honour of the 3 year anniversary to Trudeau’s worldwide blackface debut.



But don’t forget…it’s the “anti-vaxxers” that are mostly racist, right Trudeau? https://t.co/VAbIlYInUC — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 18, 2022

44 petition signatures from mostly young music students who disagree with thousands of Canadians who find humour in Julian’s Trudeau skits was all it took for Tyrant Studios and Frankie’s Jazz Club to cancel Julian’s paid performances on short notice.

The keyboard warriors behind the petition accused Julian of “publishing troubling and often bigoted content on his varying social media channels” without reaching out for any comment from Julian.

Popular Canadian comedian and voice-over artist Ben Bankas has been cancelled just 24 hours before an appearance at a comedy club in Toronto over the content of his stand-up material.



MORE: https://t.co/z2kjEUDCwy pic.twitter.com/79BeKpXPqG — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 26, 2022

At Rebel News, we promise to bring you the other side of the story which is why you can click on the full video report to hear why Julian does Trudeau impersonations and how being cancelled has affected him.

Rebel News also reached out to Frankie’s Jazz Club and Tyrant Studios for comment about caving in to the pressure and negatively impacting a performer's livelihood due to his comedy skits but did not hear a response.

If you appreciate that Rebel News brought you this story, you can help support our journalism by donating what you can here.