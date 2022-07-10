Justice of the Peace denies release to Lich, supporters gather outside Ottawa courthouse

PETITION: Free Tamara Lich Tamara Lich, the leader of the trucker convoy who was arrested and held for weeks without bail, has been arrested again for allegedly violating bail conditions placed on her after being charged for her role in February's demonstration. 44,601 signatures

Goal: 52,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Lich, a key organizer of the trucker convoy to Ottawa, was remanded into custody in Medicine Hat on June 27 and transferred to a jail in Ottawa on allegations that she breached her bail conditions by taking a photograph with fellow convoy organizer Tom Marazzo.

Following the news, emotional supporters spoke to Rebel News reporter William Diaz-Berthiaume outside of the Ottawa courthouse.

Tamara Lich was one of a handful of organizers of the Freedom Convoy, a peaceful movement that grew out of a truckers protest against cross-border vaccine mandates, but became an avatar for resistance to all COVID measures.

The protest descended on the nation's capital in late January and remained for three weeks before it was euthanized by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act, a never before used anti-terrorism law.

Lich's latest legal trouble stems from her acceptance of the George Jonas Freedom Award given to her by her lawyers at the Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms. She had a three-minute interaction with fellow convoy organizer Marazzo, and was photographed with him.

Lich’s bail conditions state that she may communicate with other convoy organizers only in the presence of her lawyers.

The Justice of the Peace decided that a newly produced text message between Lich and a convoy participant about another person's plan to gridlock the city amounted to “new troubling evidence."

“Tamara Lich has shown she will not follow court order and do as she wishes,” Harris ruled before revoking her bail and setting her next court appearance at July 14.

Outside the Ottawa courthouse on Elgin Street, about 50 protesters gathered to convey their support for Lich. Multiple had Canadian flags, and “Free Tamara” signs.

Around 50 supporters are gathering outside the Ottawa Courthouse where Tamara Lich is awaiting the Judge’s decision.



MORE TO COME: @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/gT7VG6Ac7U — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) July 8, 2022

“Tamara Lich is not a criminal,” one woman affirmed.

“I started the GoFundMe, I started the website, does that make me a criminal?” she asked while crying.

Lich's lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, addressed supporters.

Here is what Tamara Lich’s lawyer had to say about the decision to the media in attendance.



Agree with him? Make sure to go to https://t.co/LeDWDcgSy4



FULL REPORT COMING SOON.@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/QBgjbaSRcK — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) July 8, 2022

To sign the Rebel News petition calling on the government to stop the political persecution of this peaceful protester, please visit FreeTamaraLich.com.