Justice of the Peace denies release to Lich, supporters gather outside Ottawa courthouse
Justice of the Peace Paul Harris ruled that convoy organizer Tamara Lich must remain in custody until at least July 14.
Lich, a key organizer of the trucker convoy to Ottawa, was remanded into custody in Medicine Hat on June 27 and transferred to a jail in Ottawa on allegations that she breached her bail conditions by taking a photograph with fellow convoy organizer Tom Marazzo.
Following the news, emotional supporters spoke to Rebel News reporter William Diaz-Berthiaume outside of the Ottawa courthouse.
Tamara Lich was one of a handful of organizers of the Freedom Convoy, a peaceful movement that grew out of a truckers protest against cross-border vaccine mandates, but became an avatar for resistance to all COVID measures.
The protest descended on the nation's capital in late January and remained for three weeks before it was euthanized by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act, a never before used anti-terrorism law.
Lich's latest legal trouble stems from her acceptance of the George Jonas Freedom Award given to her by her lawyers at the Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms. She had a three-minute interaction with fellow convoy organizer Marazzo, and was photographed with him.
Lich’s bail conditions state that she may communicate with other convoy organizers only in the presence of her lawyers.
The Justice of the Peace decided that a newly produced text message between Lich and a convoy participant about another person's plan to gridlock the city amounted to “new troubling evidence."
“Tamara Lich has shown she will not follow court order and do as she wishes,” Harris ruled before revoking her bail and setting her next court appearance at July 14.
Outside the Ottawa courthouse on Elgin Street, about 50 protesters gathered to convey their support for Lich. Multiple had Canadian flags, and “Free Tamara” signs.
“Tamara Lich is not a criminal,” one woman affirmed.
“I started the GoFundMe, I started the website, does that make me a criminal?” she asked while crying.
Lich's lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, addressed supporters.
Here is what Tamara Lich's lawyer had to say about the decision to the media in attendance.
