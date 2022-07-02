Tamara Lich’s MLA speaks out against arrest
Medicine Hat resident Tamara Lich was recently arrested, and her local MLA Drew Barnes is speaking out.
After Medicine Hat police arrested Tamara Lich on orders from the Ottawa police under a nationwide warrant, Rebel News headed to the city to see what was really happening.
Allegedly Tamara breached the conditions of her previous release, after being arrested in Ottawa over mischief charges — amongst other things — in relation to the peaceful protest that took place in Ottawa.
Allegedly this is why they arrested Tamara Lich for taking a group picture. pic.twitter.com/aiJFaoYE9H— Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) June 28, 2022
BREAKING: Supporters of Tamara Lich gathered in front of the remand centre where she is being held.— Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) June 28, 2022
“It’s absolutely devastating” says one protester.
Sign the petition https://t.co/poEXIkd9Vq
More to come. w/@SydFizzard pic.twitter.com/BGuucvsj0O
We heard from the former Medicine Hat MP, and gave the FreeTamara.ca petition to local police, who arrested Tamara on orders from Ottawa
Shortly after, we spoke with the local MLA to see how he felt about Tamara’s recent arrest, and the treatment she’s been faced with by our government in relation to the peaceful protests that took place earlier this year in Ottawa.
BREAKING: Tamara Lich will remain behind bars in Ottawa until July 5, when she will have a full-day bail hearing.— Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) June 30, 2022
Tamara is expected to have a full day bail hearing on July 5, at which point we will know more about the alleged breaching of her bail conditions.
If you agree that Tamara is closer to being a political prisoner than an actual criminal, please head on to FreeTamara.ca and sign the petition to set her free.
