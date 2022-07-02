Rebel News Banner Ad - Freedom Passport

Tamara Lich’s MLA speaks out against arrest

Medicine Hat resident Tamara Lich was recently arrested, and her local MLA Drew Barnes is speaking out.

After Medicine Hat police arrested Tamara Lich on orders from the Ottawa police under a nationwide warrant, Rebel News headed to the city to see what was really happening.

Allegedly Tamara breached the conditions of her previous release, after being arrested in Ottawa over mischief charges — amongst other things — in relation to the peaceful protest that took place in Ottawa.

We heard from the former Medicine Hat MP, and gave the FreeTamara.ca petition to local police, who arrested Tamara on orders from Ottawa

Shortly after, we spoke with the local MLA to see how he felt about Tamara’s recent arrest, and the treatment she’s been faced with by our government in relation to the peaceful protests that took place earlier this year in Ottawa.

Tamara is expected to have a full day bail hearing on July 5, at which point we will know more about the alleged breaching of her bail conditions.

If you agree that Tamara is closer to being a political prisoner than an actual criminal, please head on to FreeTamara.ca and sign the petition to set her free.

PETITION: Free Tamara Lich

PETITION: Free Tamara Lich

