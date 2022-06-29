Rebel News drops off the 'Free Tamara Lich' petition at Medicine Hat police headquarters

PETITION: Free Tamara Lich Tamara Lich, the leader of the trucker convoy who was arrested and held for weeks without bail, has been arrested again for allegedly violating bail conditions placed on her after being charged for her role in February's demonstration. 34,917 signatures

Goal: 50,000 Signatures

Medicine Hat police recently arrested Tamara Lich, and 20,000 people call for her freedom.

Over 20,000 now, at FreeTamara.ca where people who think Tamara Lich shouldn't have been arrested, are signing their names to this rapidly growing list. We brought that list to Medicine Hat police state who arrested her on orders from the Ottawa police after they issued a nation wide warrant.

We are in Medicine Hat where freedom convoy organizer Tamara Lich has been arrested for allegedly breaking her bail conditions.



A protest is expected to happen this afternoon in front of the remand centre.



A protest is expected to happen this afternoon in front of the remand centre.



— Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) June 28, 2022

Tamara Lich is one of the Freedom Convoy organizers who was arrested over mischief charges - amongst other things - in relation to the peaceful protest that took place in Ottawa.

We gave this petition to Medicine hat police who were quick to say the recipient should be the local MP instead. Soon after, we were able to interview the former MP for the Medicine Hat area, while attending a protest in support of Tamara Lich at the Remand Centre.

BREAKING: Supporters of Tamara Lich gathered in front of the remand centre where she is being held.

“It’s absolutely devastating” says one protester.



Sign the petition

— Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) June 28, 2022

"The only thing that wasn't peaceful, was the police," former MP said about the protests in Ottawa, as he explained why Tamara shouldn't be in the position she is now.

If you agree that Tamara is closer to being a political prisoner than an actual criminal, please head on to FreeTamara.ca and sign the petition to set her free.