BREAKING: Tamara Lich to remain behind bars until July 5
Lich was detained by police in Medicine Hat, Alberta earlier this week.
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of February's Freedom Convoy to Ottawa, will remain behind bars until July 5 after she was arrested for allegedly breaching bail conditions.
Lich was detained by police in Medicine Hat, Alberta earlier this week and is being transferred to Ottawa ahead of a hearing in front of a judge.
A number of United Conservative Party candidates running to replace outgoing Premier Jason Kenney in Alberta weighed in on Lich's most recent arrest yesterday, including interim Finance Minister Jason Nixon, now-independent MLA Todd Loewen, former Wildrose leader Danielle Smith, Grand Prairie-Wapiti MLA Todd Toews and early front runner Brian Jean.
Lich's lawyer, Keith Wilson, joined The Ezra Levant Show earlier this week to explain why his client had been arrested.
https://youtu.be/xwRKVT9VMfA
Protests are expected to take place in Ottawa this weekend, with the city undergoing security preparations in advance of Canada Day. Rebel News has a team of journalists on the ground in the nation's capital covering the events as they unfold. To support our 100% viewer-funded journalism, and to follow along with our coverage, visit OttawaReports.com.
