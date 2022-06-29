Danielle Smith calls re-arrest of convoy organizer Tamara Lich a 'travesty'
'We should have immediately convened the legislature, as Quebec did, and said we would not enforce the law, we would not arrest people for their political views, and we would not freeze or seize bank accounts.'
Smith, considered one of the front runners in the United Conservative leadership race, has been a long-time critic of outgoing premier Jason Kenney's handling of the pandemic, specifically the violation of civil liberties.
"What happened over the last two years must never happen again... Let me be clear: As your Premier, our province will never lock down again."#abpoli #cdnpoli (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JVfSEYNOkU— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) June 21, 2022
Smith provided a statement to Rebel News regarding the arrest of Tamara in Medicine Hat Monday night for breach of conditions of her release on previous charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation, for her role in organizing the convoy demonstration that descended on downtown Ottawa for more than three weeks in February.
"What has happened to Tamara Lich is a travesty of justice. It’s obvious the Emergencies Act should never have been declared. We should have immediately convened the legislature, as Quebec did, and said we would not enforce the law, we would not arrest people for their political views, and we would not freeze or seize bank accounts. This is exactly the reason why we need to pass the Alberta Sovereignty Act, to protect our provincial rights and the rights of Albertans against Trudeau.”
Lich was released in March with a long list of conditions, including a ban from all social media and an order not to “support anything related to the Freedom Convoy.”
Tamara Lich's lawyer Keith Wilson relays her message to Canadians: “Remain peaceful” ahead of Canada Day protests.— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) June 28, 2022
Tamara was arrested this week for alleged breach of bail conditions.
Lich was arrested and held for weeks after Trudeau invoked the never-before-used Emergencies Act to end the three-week-long peaceful protest in the nation's capital after truckers and their supporters rallied to end the remaining lockdown restrictions, including a federally imposed vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers.
